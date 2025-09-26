Aviat Networks (AVNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $114.6670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:15 PM ET.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of 280.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Aviat Networks news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $151,088.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,013.19. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,250. This represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,576 shares of company stock valued at $296,938 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

