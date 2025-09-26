B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.81. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 103,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.79%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOSC. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the second quarter worth $619,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

