B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Harrow Q3 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Harrow in a report released on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HROW. Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

HROW stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Harrow has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Harrow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 956,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 31.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 135,202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4,035.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

