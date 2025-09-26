Bank of America Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 945,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

