Bank of America Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $41.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $49.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 265,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

