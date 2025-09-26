Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. $BWFG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $780,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 194,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,929,908.19. This trade represents a 9.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $81,404.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326.46. The trade was a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,316,383 and sold 9,688 shares worth $396,525. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.