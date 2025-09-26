Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 24,544 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPOL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $31.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

