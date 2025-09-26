Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRRK. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Scholar Rock stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,281.40. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,584. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,947,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,393,000 after purchasing an additional 440,405 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after buying an additional 423,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.