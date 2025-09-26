Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

