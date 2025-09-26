Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $304.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

