Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

