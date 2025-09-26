Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $312,278,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

