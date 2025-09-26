Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

