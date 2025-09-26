Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $362.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infinitum Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% in the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 71,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

