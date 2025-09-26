BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider John Whittle Buys 10,000 Shares

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Whittle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, for a total transaction of £39,300.
BH Macro GBP Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 393 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 365 and a 52-week high of GBX 415.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.78 and a beta of -0.28.
BH Macro GBP Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BH Macro GBP
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.