BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider John Whittle Buys 10,000 Shares

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Whittle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, for a total transaction of £39,300.

BH Macro GBP Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BHMG stock opened at GBX 393 on Friday. BH Macro GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 365 and a 52-week high of GBX 415.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.78 and a beta of -0.28.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

