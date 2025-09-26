Blue Oak Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 574,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.