Blue Oak Capital LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Blue Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $110.30.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

