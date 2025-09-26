BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $146.50.

PAYX opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

