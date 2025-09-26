Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.29 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15), with a volume of 770,540 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of £94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,749.38 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.29.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.