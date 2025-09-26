BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after buying an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,043,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.12 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

