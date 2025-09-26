BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.