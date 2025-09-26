BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 85,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,482,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.