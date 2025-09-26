Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

