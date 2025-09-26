Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.