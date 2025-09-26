Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
