Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,951 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8%

RSP stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

