Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $19.80

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,793.40. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,221.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,632 shares of company stock worth $1,908,955. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

