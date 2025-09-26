Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) PT at $38.33

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.4286.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,208.12. This represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 157.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,376,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

