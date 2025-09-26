Brokerages Set Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Price Target at $98.20

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

GFF opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

