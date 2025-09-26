Brokerages Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) PT at $14.25

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAMA. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Mama’s Creations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mama’s Creations news, Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,475.02. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $710,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,407.40. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAMA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 3,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

MAMA stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

