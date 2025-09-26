Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Price Target at $84.20

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NHI opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The business had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

