Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Price Target at $2.13

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1250.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

NYSE:COOK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.44. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Traeger by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth $93,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

