Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,096 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

