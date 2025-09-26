Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 125,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Meridian Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

