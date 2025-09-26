Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

