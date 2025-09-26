CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $28.60. CAE shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 659,443 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 382.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 66.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

