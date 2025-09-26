California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $20.00. California First Leasing shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

California First Leasing Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

