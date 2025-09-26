Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VB stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.