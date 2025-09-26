Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

