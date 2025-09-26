Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

