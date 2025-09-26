Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $459.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.64 and its 200 day moving average is $430.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

