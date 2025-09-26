C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.32 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 137.40 ($1.83). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,800,114 shares.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, C&C Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&C Group

C&C Group Stock Down 0.3%

About C&C Group

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.