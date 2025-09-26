C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.32 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 137.40 ($1.83). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,800,114 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, C&C Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.
C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.
