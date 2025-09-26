CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.46 and traded as high as C$80.64. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$78.95, with a volume of 970,559 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.43.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.46.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

