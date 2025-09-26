Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.9%

CLBT stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 68.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

