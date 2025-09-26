Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.