Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £1,678.26 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £1,678.26.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,028 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £1,685.92.

On Friday, July 25th, Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,035 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £1,687.05.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 166.18 on Friday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,612.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Centrica ( LON:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.80.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

