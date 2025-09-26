Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

