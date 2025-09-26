Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 464.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 464.29.
Several brokerages have commented on CBG. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 525 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 535 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
