Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 4,749.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 410,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.54 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

