Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPMD opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

