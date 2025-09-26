Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 769 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.